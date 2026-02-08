News
Sneakers
Seahawks RB Kenny McIntosh Wears Fragment x Nike Mind 002 For Super Bowl Media
Seattle Seahawk Kenny McIntosh wore the unreleased Fragment x Nike Mind 002 collaboration during Super Bowl media day.
By
Ben Atkinson
February 08, 2026