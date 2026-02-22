Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Howard University" Gets 2026 Release Date

A release date has been confirmed for the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Howard University." The HBCU-inspired colorway celebrates the prestigious Washington D.C. institution. This marks another chapter in Jordan Brand's ongoing partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Howard University" is gonig to be released on October 1st, 2026.

Navy blue leather dominates the entire upper creating a rich premium base. Cream-colored Swooshes provide classic contrast against the deep blue panels. Red accents hit the collar, heel, and outsole representing Howard's school colors.

The colorway perfectly captures Howard University's official navy and red color scheme. Cream midsoles add vintage appeal to the overall aesthetic throughout the shoe. Red rubber outsoles complete the HBCU tribute with school spirit representation.

Jordan Brand's HBCU initiative has produced several memorable college-themed releases over recent years. These shoes celebrate Black excellence in education while honoring institutional heritage and history. The Howard University edition joins other HBCU collaborations in the growing collection.

The Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette provides perfect canvas for team colorways. Its streamlined design works well for both on-court performance and casual lifestyle wear. The OG look indicates premium materials and construction throughout the shoe.

That navy blue and cream combo looks incredibly clean and timeless on the Jordan 1 Low. The red hits throughout add just enough pop without overwhelming the sophisticated color palette.

Howard's school colors translate perfectly to sneaker form maintaining that classic collegiate aesthetic. The cream Swoosh against navy leather creates beautiful contrast that photographs really well.

Red on the outsole grounds everything and ties the whole colorway together cohesively. This feels more premium and thoughtful than typical team-colored shoes you see everywhere. Jordan Brand clearly put effort into making this worthy of Howard's prestigious reputation.