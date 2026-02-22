Brent Faiyaz Flexes Audemars Piguet Royal Oak After Album Drop

Brent Faiyaz celebrated his new album "Icon" release while flexing serious wrist game. The R&B star was spotted wearing an 18-karat yellow gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding. The luxury timepiece features a stunning turquoise-blue dial that commands attention.

The watch reportedly costs around $170,000 making it a serious investment piece. Yellow gold construction gives it that classic luxury aesthetic perfect for flexing. The turquoise dial also creates beautiful contrast against the warm gold tones.

Faiyaz just dropped his long-awaited album "Icon" featuring 10 tracks of refined R&B. Executive produced by legendary Raphael Saadiq, the project showcases Faiyaz's evolution as an artist. He steps away from his typical "toxic R&B" persona on this release.

Instead, the album explores brighter and more affectionate aspects of romantic relationships. The Valentine's Day timing feels intentional given the project's thematic shift toward love. Faiyaz balances vulnerability with ego throughout creating his signature moody aesthetic.

Overall the album reinforces his position as both cult favorite and mainstream R&B disruptor. His generation recognizes him as one of the most compelling voices in contemporary music. "Icon" continues exploring emotional depth wrapped in self-aware confidence that resonates deeply.

That turquoise-blue dial against yellow gold is absolutely gorgeous and catches light beautifully. The Royal Oak silhouette is iconic in luxury watches with that distinctive octagonal bezel. Further, Audemars Piguet represents serious watch collector territory, not just basic flex status.

The $170,000 price tag puts this firmly in investment-grade timepiece category. That turquoise shade is bold without being too loud, hitting the perfect balance.

Also the integrated bracelet design flows seamlessly from case to band in pure gold. This isn't some entry-level luxury watch, it's a statement piece. Seeing Faiyaz wear it while promoting his album shows he's operating at elite levels.

The Audemars Piguet flex perfectly matches the elevated status "Icon" represents. Both the watch and album showcase Faiyaz operating at premium levels creatively.