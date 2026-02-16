Icon (Director's Cut) – Album by Brent Faiyaz

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
After captivating fans with his new album "Icon," Brent Faiyaz decided to add two more tracks for its director's cut version.

Brent Faiyaz is one of R&B's biggest stars right now, and his genre fusions and explorations usually work in a lot of other sounds. He's showing off even more of those on the Icon (Director's Cut) album, an expanded edition of his recently released and long-awaited Icon LP. Specifically, it includes two additional track to the original ten-song tracklist, those being the previously released "full moon. (fall in tokyo)" and the new cut "1 for you. (spring in new york)." There's a lot of quality to celebrate here, and fans loved the overall presentation. We'll see how Icon continues to evolve in the discourse and what gems Brent Faiyaz brings us next.

Release Date: February 16, 2026

Genre: R&B

Tracklist of Icon (Director's Cut)
  1. white noise.
  2. wrong faces.
  3. have to.
  4. butterflies.
  5. other side.
  6. strangers.
  7. world is yours.
  8. four seasons.
  9. pure fantasy.
  10. vanilla sky.
  11. full moon. (fall in tokyo) (bonus)
  12. 1 for you. (spring in new york) (bonus)

Brent Faiyaz's singles for Icon (Director's Cut) were "full moon. (fall in tokyo)" and "have to."

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
