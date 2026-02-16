Icon (Director's Cut) – Album by Brent Faiyaz

Brent Faiyaz is one of R&B's biggest stars right now, and his genre fusions and explorations usually work in a lot of other sounds. He's showing off even more of those on the Icon (Director's Cut) album, an expanded edition of his recently released and long-awaited Icon LP. Specifically, it includes two additional track to the original ten-song tracklist, those being the previously released "full moon. (fall in tokyo)" and the new cut "1 for you. (spring in new york)." There's a lot of quality to celebrate here, and fans loved the overall presentation. We'll see how Icon continues to evolve in the discourse and what gems Brent Faiyaz brings us next.
Release Date: February 16, 2026
Genre: R&B
Tracklist of Icon (Director's Cut)
- white noise.
- wrong faces.
- have to.
- butterflies.
- other side.
- strangers.
- world is yours.
- four seasons.
- pure fantasy.
- vanilla sky.
- full moon. (fall in tokyo) (bonus)
- 1 for you. (spring in new york) (bonus)
Brent Faiyaz's singles for Icon (Director's Cut) were "full moon. (fall in tokyo)" and "have to."