have to. - Song by Brent Faiyaz

Brent Faiyaz is one of the most popular artists in R&B at the moment. Overall, the fans absolutely adore him, and the best part is, is that he remains active with releases. In fact, on Friday, he dropped off a surprise for the fans with "have to." As you will hear below, this song is extremely catchy and smooth. During the Fall, especially November into December, R&B becomes a nice source of comfort, and this song will certainly fit that bill. Faiyaz is in a league of his own right now, and this song just goes to show that he remains one of the best at his craft. Hopefully, an album will soon follow.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from have to.
I'm in a race with time to get where I belong
'Cause it feels so right after all these nights alone
Dreaming about touching down, I can't sleep till you touch me, baby, when?
Can you make it feel good before I leave again?