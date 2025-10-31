have to. - Song by Brent Faiyaz

Brent Faiyaz revealed late on Thursday that he would be dropping a surprise single, and on Friday, the song officially arrived.

I'm in a race with time to get where I belong 'Cause it feels so right after all these nights alone Dreaming about touching down, I can't sleep till you touch me, baby, when? Can you make it feel good before I leave again?

Brent Faiyaz is one of the most popular artists in R&B at the moment. Overall, the fans absolutely adore him, and the best part is, is that he remains active with releases. In fact, on Friday, he dropped off a surprise for the fans with "have to." As you will hear below, this song is extremely catchy and smooth. During the Fall, especially November into December, R&B becomes a nice source of comfort, and this song will certainly fit that bill. Faiyaz is in a league of his own right now, and this song just goes to show that he remains one of the best at his craft. Hopefully, an album will soon follow.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!