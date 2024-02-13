Brent Faiyaz's Music Video Teaser Featuring Lupita Nyong'o Is Filled With Sexual Tension, Leaving Fans Stunned

Brent Faiyaz likes to play different roles in his music. One of them is a troubled lover which is what he portrays himself to be on "WY@." This was one of two singles for his 2023 album Larger Than Life. Brent grabbed features such as A$AP Rocky and ANT, Babyface Ray, Coco Jones, Missy Elliot, among others. The lead single was the track "Moment Of Your Life" featuring Coco. Since its original October 26 release, his fourth studio LP is the second to receive the CHOPPED NOT SLOPPED treatment.

In addition, two songs have gotten full-fleshed music videos. "WY@" will be joining the fray tomorrow on Valentine's Day. While fans are undoubtedly excited, it is receiving some surprised reactions as well. The reason for that is because Lupita Nyong'o is going to have a starring role in it. According to TMZ Hip Hop, the Maryland R&B star dropped a trailer for the visuals, and they are steamy.

Brent Faiyaz & Lupita Nyong'o Did What!?

It makes sense based on the timing, but fans are a little concerned about how much sexual tension is between Brent and Lupita. Right before the teaser ends, the two begin to lock lips. That sent fans into a frenzy. One person writes, "Lupita please don’t play w me rn." Another goes, "Brent baby I’m sick rn leave that girl alone." The reason for all of these reactions is because the Kenyan actress is currently dating Joshua Jackson, a fellow actor from Canada. They made things official in December. It appears it is all in good fun, but watch it Brent, Lupita's fans are watching.

Do you think that she is secretly getting entangled with the R&B singer? Or is it just all for the video? Is this your favorite song from Larger Than Life? Do you have this album still in rotation and where do you rank among the rest of his discography?

