Brent Faiyaz & Lupita Nyong'o Drop Enticing & Mind-Bending Music Video For "WY@"

Brent Faiyaz had his fans and Lupita Nyong'o's dazed and confused all day yesterday with a little teaser. He posted some shots and audio for a music video to his song "WY@." It was a track that was a part of the rollout for his now-released album Larger Than Life. It is Brent's fourth studio LP and it follows up his 2022 tape WASTELAND. The Maryland R&B songwriter had some stellar tracks on his 2023 endeavor such as "Moment Of Your Life" with Coco Jones. But, Brent' Faiyaz's "WY@" is the track getting more attention.

As we mentioned, the preview for the music video had people shocked when they saw him and Lupita about to make out. However, we did not get to see the full extent of that scene. That is, until today. To help celebrate Valentine's Day, Brent dropped the five-minute long "movie" for "WY@."

Read More: BbyMutha Continues To Express Herself & Impress Others On New Single "Go!", Announces Album & Tour

Watch Music Video For "WY@" By Brent Faiyaz

The full video is as equally confusing but intriguing as the teaser. It depicts him and Lupita acting out scenes for their upcoming action film. The part where the two artists are about to kiss winds up being a dream as he is back in his "bedroom" watching Lupita on a late-night talk show discussing said movie. However, that too is a scene for the motion picture. It really bends and twists your mind in all the best ways.

What are your thoughts on Brent Faiyaz's music video for "WY@" with Lupita Nyong'o? Is this the best music video of 2024 so far, why or why not? Should they make another video in the future? Is this your favorite song from Larger Than Life? Do you have this album still in rotation and where do you rank among the rest of his discography? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Brent Faiyaz. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

Read More: Joseph Marcell Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Fresh Prince" Icon Worth?