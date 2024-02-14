BbyMutha Continues To Express Herself & Impress Others On New Single "Go!", Announces Album & Tour

Over the past few years, it seems that female rappers are getting more and more eccentric. Some of those newest players include people like Sexyy Red and GloRilla just to name a handful. However, one female MC who has been doing this for longer than they have is BbyMutha. She hails from Chattanooga, Tennessee and always has a lot to say. Her production choices are also interesting and quite pleasing to the ears as well. Today, the 34-year-old is back with a new single to promote something big. BbyMutha's "go!" is the second single from her forthcoming record, sleep paralysis. Stereogum and a host of other publications are really excited about what she has in store and so are we.

This soon-to-be eighth project in BbyMutha's discography will follow up her 2023 LP, Muthaleficent 3. The first of the two tracks, "gun kontrol," got the rollout for sleep paralysis going back in October 2023. However, if all of this information was not exciting enough for you, there is more! On top of the single and LP announcement, Bbymutha is hitting the road on April 17 to kick of her North American tour.

Listen To "Go!" By BbyMutha

The Sleep Paralysis Tour will begin two days prior to the album dropping on April 19. BbyMutha will be hitting up cities such as DC, Seattle, New York City, Chicago, and so many more. If fans do not want to miss her in concert they will have to make sure they go before June 2. Her last stop will be June 1 in Manchester when she takes a quick stop over to the UK for the last two dates.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "go!," by BbyMutha? Is this her best single in recent memory? Are you excited for her upcoming album and tour? Will sleep paralysis be her strongest record to date?

