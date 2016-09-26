Lupita Nyong’o
- Music VideosBrent Faiyaz & Lupita Nyong'o Drop Enticing & Mind-Bending Music Video For "WY@"Brent and Lupita really delivered on this one. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsLupita Nyong’o & Selema Masekela: Their Relationship TimelineLupita shared some heartbreaking news concerning her breakup with the sports commentator.By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsLupita Nyong’o Comments On Janelle Monáe Dating RumorsLupita Nyong’o has addressed the rumors that she and Janelle Monáe once dated.By Cole Blake
- MoviesLupita Nyong’o In Talks To Star In "A Quiet Place" Prequel: ReportLupita Nyong’o is in the final stages of negotiations to star in an upcoming prequel to "A Quiet Place."By Cole Blake
- MoviesLupita Nyong’o Says Filming "Black Panther" Sequel Was "Therapeutic" After Chadwick Boseman's DeathLupita Nyong’o says that being able to work on "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was "therapeutic" in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's death.By Cole Blake
- MoviesLupita Nyong’o On An "Us" Sequel: "Red Is Dead"Lupita is not downBy Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesLupita Nyong’o Drops Out Of John Woo’s Remake Of "The Killer"Lupita is a busy woman. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJordan Peele's "Us" Trailer Has Officially Arrived & It Looks Creepy AFJordan Peele has a knack for some creepy, yet good, films. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMarvel Is Leading A "Black Panther" Oscar CampaignDisney is hoping that "Black Panther" can yield Oscar gold. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentJordan Peele Reveals Cast & Release Date For "Us," His Follow Up To "Get Out"It looks like Peele has another hit on his hands. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentLupita Nyong’o Cast As Lead In John Woo's Remake Of "The Killer"Lupita will be playing an assassin with a heart. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Black Panther" Could Bring In $120M At Domestic Box Office Alone"Black Panther" is about to blow away the competition. By Matt F
- EntertainmentLupita Nyong'o Says Harvey Weinstein Allegations Led To Sleepless NightsLupita Nyong'o had a strong reaction to Harvey Weinstein's downfall. By Matt F
- EntertainmentLupita Nyong’o Calls Out Magazine For Photoshopping Her HairThe "12 Years A Slave" actress is not okay with her natural looks being altered. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentLupita Nyong’o Shares Her Harvey Weinstein Story: "I Felt Unsafe"Lupita Nyong’o tells her side.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMarvel's "Black Panther" Gets A New TrailerMarvel's upcoming blockbuster "Black Panther" gets a new teaser.By Matt F
- Music VideosJay Z Feat. James Blake "MaNyfaCedGod" VideoJay-Z brings out Lupita Nyong'o for "MaNyfaCedGod."By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentChadwick Boseman & "Black Panther" Cast Cover "Entertainment Weekly"The next MCU blockbuster gets a preview.By Matt F
- MusicLatest "4:44" Jay-Z Album Ad Stars Lupita Nyong'oJay-Z's new album gets even more hyped.By Matt F
- NewsLupita Nyong’o Spits Fire Bars Over Nas's "N.Y. State Of Mind" InstrumentalWatch Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o spit some flossy bars over the beat for Nas's "N.Y. State of Mind."By hnhh