Lupita Nyong’o is in the final stages of negotiations to star in the upcoming prequel to A Quiet Place. The film, which will be the third in the franchise, is expected to be directed by Michael Sarnoski. Sarnoski is best known for his 2021 movie, Pig, starring Nicolas Cage.

Titled A Quiet Place: Day One, the film is scheduled for release on March 8, 2024. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller will produce the film through Platinum Dunes, with John Krasinski producing through Sunday Night. Plot details on the upcoming film are still being kept under wraps.

Krasinski co-wrote, directed, and starred in the first film in the franchise. That movie brought in $340 million worldwide on a $17 million budget in 2018. The sequel made $297 million worldwide in 2021.

Emily Blunt and Krasinski are not expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming spin-off.

Nyong’o will next be appearing in the upcoming Marvel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She recently discussed what fans can expect in the new film at the sequel’s Hollywood premiere.

“It’s been a while since we last saw her. She’s grown and matured,” Nyong’o said of her character Nakia “She’s also lost her main love so we see how she’s handling that.”

Nyong’o previously received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 12 Years a Slave. She’s also received nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Tony Award throughout her career.

While you wait for Nyong’o’s performance in A Quiet Place: Day One, be on the lookout for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is scheduled for release on November 11.

