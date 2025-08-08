Brent Faiyaz Teases New Album With Dreamy R&B Jam "full moon. (fall in tokyo)"

Brent Faiyaz has teased a title subtly on his social media called "ICON," which fans believe is his next album.

Brent Faiyaz has been running the mainstream R&B space alongside the likes of The Weeknd, Bryson Tiller, SZA, Summer Walker, etc. He's done so with a slightly more unique, alternative style compared to the others named. He's built a strong following as a result and has dropped consistent albums to boot.

It seems that the Maryland native is gearing up for another one soon titled ICON, a name he's teased subtly on his social media. For example, four days ago he posted a carousel on his Instagram. The first photo seems him lounging on the couch reading a fake newspaper.

On the page that's facing the camera a headline reads, "What The World Is Coming To." Underneath it says "ICON" with the date "9.19" below that. One can only assume right now this going to be his next tape. But we will see what happens on September 19.

For now, we have "full moon. (fall in tokyo)" to get into. This is the potential third single, following the likes of "tony soprano." and "peter pan."

On "full moon.," the "Been Away" singer is on cloud nine as he's with the girl of his dreams on a perfect night. "The moon shining bright tonight / I wish that I could stay here for life (Ooh) / I wish that I could stay here, stay here, stay here."

The lyrics are simple but the vibes are immaculate. Hopefully, Faiyaz's next album is all heaters like this.

Brent Faiyaz "full moon. (fall in tokyo)"

Quotable Lyrics:

Just like I been looking for you all year long
Have you been looking for me as well?
Am I onto something or am I wrong?
Only time will tell

