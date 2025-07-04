Brent Faiyaz has returned with new music after a two-year hiatus, dropping a double single titled "peter pan" and "tony soprano."

The Wasteland creator blends vulnerability and confidence across both tracks, offering a glimpse into his evolving sound. The release follows his 2023 mixtape Larger Than Life, which featured popular songs like Best Time and Moment of Your Life with Coco Jones.

“Peter Pan” channels Faiyaz’s softer side. Produced by Nascent, the song explores the tension between love and ambition.

Faiyaz reflects on his struggle to maintain personal connections while pursuing his career, singing, “If I could be there / I would love you inside out.”

The lyrics evoke the feeling of longing, as he prepares for yet another trip overseas.

On “tony soprano,” Faiyaz switches gears. Inspired by the HBO mob series The Sopranos, he abandons crooning for melodic rapping.

With lines like, “I’m really a Don no Datta / But I take care of everybody,” he asserts his authority while showcasing his versatility.

In a statement, Faiyaz explained that both songs represent the duality at the core of his new work. He said the music explores “a range of concepts, principles, emotions, and experiences,” highlighting contrasts like “innocence versus indecency” and “vulnerability versus guardedness.”

Since Larger Than Life, Faiyaz has collaborated with 21 Savage, Wizkid, and Loe Shimmy. He recently sparked speculation about a new project by sharing an Instagram Story on July 3 that read ICON with his 30th birthday.

The new music will have fans excited for the upcoming album. They will patiently wait for it with the anticipation to experience one-of-a-kind-greatness.

“peter pan” & “tony soprano” - Brent Faiyaz

