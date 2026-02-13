ICON - Album by Brent Faiyaz

Brent Faiyaz releases his long-awaited album Icon. The 10-track project finds Brent Faiyaz delivering a sharp version of his moody, self-aware R&B aesthetic that’s made him one of his generation’s most compelling voices. Executive produced by Raphael Saadiq, the project finds Faiyaz stepping away from the "toxic R&B" persona he’s often associated with. Instead, he leans instead into records that explore the brighter, more affectionate side of love. Just in time for Valentine's Day. Sonically, ICON continues his exploration of vulnerability wrapped in ego, a balance that resonates deeply with his fanbase. The album reinforces his positioning as both a cult favorite and mainstream R&B disruptor.