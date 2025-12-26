Falling Off The Bone – Song by Plies

Veteran Florida rapper Plies returns with “Falling Off The Bone.” A fun upbeat club anthem track where he raps about a woman who has men "falling off the bone." Over energetic production, Plies raps about a woman so captivating she’s got men wrapped around her finger practically. Turning the track into a confident, tongue-in-cheek celebration of attraction and nightlife energy. Built for loud speakers and late nights, the record shows Plies tapping back into the high-energy lane that made his club records staples in the first place. The track doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that’s part of what makes it work. Plies leans into charisma and repetition, letting the hook do heavy lifting while his verses keep things light and flirtatious. “Falling Off The Bone” feels designed for packed dance floors and strip-club rotations, where energy matters more than complexity. It’s a reminder that even years into his career, Plies still knows how to make a record that gets immediate reactions.