The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" Is Going To Be Extremely Limited

The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" is making its highly anticipated return this Black Friday. This legendary colorway represents one of the most iconic Jordans ever created. Sneakerheads everywhere are preparing for an extremely difficult release.

Complex reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Bred” will be released in the Holiday season of 2026.

Multiple reports indicate this drop will be highly limited in quantity. Retailers are warning customers that stock numbers will be significantly lower than usual. Getting a pair may require serious dedication and luck.

The "Bred" colorway features the classic black, red, and cement grey combination. This timeless palette has defined Jordan Brand aesthetics for decades. Further the contrast between black nubuck and infrared accents creates instant visual impact.

This 2026 release reportedly resembles the original 1989 shape more closely. Nike is bringing back the authentic silhouette that fans remember. The higher cut and chunkier proportions mirror the vintage design.

Original details include the distinctive mesh panels on the quarter and tongue. The visible Air unit in the heel provides both cushioning and style. Jumpman branding appears on the tongue and heel in classic form.

The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" last released in 2019. That version sold out almost instantly at retailers worldwide. This upcoming drop is expected to be even more competitive.

Air Jordan 4 "Bred" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" looks absolutely clean in this on-foot shot with that timeless black and red combo that never gets old. The black nubuck upper has that premium feel you'd expect from a Jordan retro, with nice contrast coming from the light grey midsole and those pops of infrared red on the outsole and eyelets.

Also you can see the signature mesh panels on the side and tongue that give the 4 its distinctive look, along with the plastic lace wings that help lock down the fit. The Jumpman logo on the tongue is rendered in that iconic red that matches the accents throughout.

The shape looks really true to the original with that higher cut around the ankle and the chunkier, more substantial midsole that defined '80s basketball shoes. Overall it's just a super wearable colorway that works with pretty much anything.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they drop.