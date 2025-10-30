Bad Bunny Photographed Wearing His New Adidas BadBo 1.0

The Bad Bunny x Adidas BadBo 1.0 is set to be one of the biggest sneaker releases of 2026. After being announced as the Super Bowl halftime performer, Bad Bunny is joining forces with Adidas again for what may be his most personal sneaker yet.

The Puerto Rican artist has built a strong bond with Adidas over the years. From the Forum Buckle to the Campus Light, each release has matched his creative and playful sense of style. The BadBo 1.0 keeps that going, starting a new chapter for both Bunny and Adidas as they test new ideas in design and comfort.

Unlike his past collaborations that reworked older models, the BadBo 1.0 looks like a brand-new design. It mixes everyday wear with performance features, showing that Adidas is giving Bunny more creative control than ever.

With his global reach and upcoming Super Bowl stage, this pair could easily become a defining sneaker for 2026. In the newest photos, the Bad Bunny x Adidas BadBo 1.0 shows a clean, simple look with beige suede, smooth panels, and open side cutouts.

The design feels modern but easy to wear, matching Bunny’s chill yet bold personality. The BadBo 1.0 is expected to release in spring 2026.

Bad Bunny x Adidas BadBo 1.0

The Bad Bunny x Adidas BadBo 1.0 features a clean beige base with suede overlays and open mesh cutouts on the sides. The upper sits atop a creamy midsole with a subtle sculpted design that gives the shoe a futuristic shape.

White laces and tonal branding keep the aesthetic simple, while the low-profile sole offers everyday wearability. Inside, soft lining and plush cushioning ensure comfort without sacrificing style.

The BadBo 1.0 feels both familiar and new, representing the next evolution of Bad Bunny’s creative partnership with Adidas.