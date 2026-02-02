Ranking The 10 Most Underrated Air Jordan 1 Colorways Ever

The Air Jordan 1 High is one of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history, but not every colorway gets the recognition it deserves. While releases like the "Chicago", "Bred", and "Royal" dominate headlines and resale markets, dozens of incredible colorways fly under the radar.

These underrated gems offer the same premium construction and timeless design without the hype or inflated prices. From neutral tones to bold pops of color, these ten Air Jordan 1 Highs prove that you don't need a Travis Scott collaboration or limited release to own a truly special sneaker. Here's our ranking:

10. Air Jordan 1 High "Seafoam"

Image via StockX

Landing at number ten is the "Seafoam," a women's exclusive that's criminally overlooked. This 2021 release features a gorgeous seafoam green paired with black and white that creates a refreshing aesthetic.

The color blocking is classic Jordan 1, but the unique shade of green sets it apart from typical releases. What makes this so underrated is how versatile it is despite the bold color. The seafoam works surprisingly well with neutral outfits and adds just enough personality without being overwhelming.

Many passed on this because it was marketed as a women's release, but anyone who sizes up is missing out on one of the cleanest greens Jordan Brand has produced. The leather quality is solid, and the colorway ages beautifully. It's one of those sneakers that looks better in person than in photos, with a color that photographs can't quite capture.

9. Air Jordan 1 High "Midnight Navy"

Image via StockX

At number nine, the "Midnight Navy" is a masterclass in understated elegance. Released in 2020, this colorway features a deep midnight navy leather with black and sail accents. It's essentially a more refined version of the beloved "Royal" colorway, but that's exactly what makes it special.

The darker navy is more wearable for everyday situations and doesn't demand attention like brighter blues. The vintage sail midsole gives it a premium, aged look straight out of the box.

This colorway flew under the radar because it lacks the hype of OG colorways, but the quality and design are absolutely there. It pairs perfectly with denim and works across all four seasons. The "Midnight Navy" is a grown-up take on the Jordan 1 that proves refinement can be just as appealing as boldness.

8. Air Jordan 1 High "Heritage"

Image via StockX

Coming in at number eight is the 2021 "Heritage," a colorway that reimagines the "Chicago" blocking with fresh energy. This release swaps the traditional red for a deep varsity red and adds unique paneling that creates visual interest.

The color combination of varsity red, black, and white is absolutely timeless and pulls from classic Jordan aesthetics. What makes the "Heritage" underrated is that it offers a fresh take on familiar elements without being gimmicky.

The materials feel premium, and the construction is solid throughout the entire shoe. Many collectors overlooked this because it wasn't a straight OG retro, which is a mistake.

The "Heritage" stands on its own as a beautifully executed colorway that honors Jordan history while pushing forward. It's different enough to be interesting but familiar enough to feel classic, and that balance is harder to achieve than it looks.

7. Air Jordan 1 High "Pollen"

Image via StockX

The "Pollen" colorway lands at number seven and represents one of the best yellow Jordans ever made. Released in 2021, this sneaker features a rich golden yellow paired with black and white.

The color is vibrant without being cartoonish, hitting that perfect sweet spot of bold and wearable. People often shy away from yellow sneakers, thinking they're too loud, but this particular shade works beautifully with neutral clothing.

The "Pollen" adds a pop that elevates any outfit without overwhelming it. The leather quality is excellent, and the color blocking follows the classic Jordan 1 formula perfectly. It's a summer-ready sneaker that actually works year-round with the right styling. The fact that yellow colorways get less love than reds and blues is the only reason "Pollen" isn't more hyped.

6. Air Jordan 1 High "Dark Marina Blue"

Image via StockX

At number 6 is the "Dark Marina Blue," a 2021 release that collectors severely sleep on. This colorway features a stunning deep blue that's richer and more sophisticated than the typical "Royal" blue.

The black accents create beautiful contrast, and the color blocking is absolutely on point. What makes this so underrated is that it offers something different from standard blue Jordan 1s while maintaining that classic appeal.

The dark marina blue shade has a depth that photographs simply can't capture properly. It's one of those sneakers that looks exponentially better in person than it does online. The materials are premium, and the construction quality matches any OG release.

The "Dark Marina Blue" works equally well with casual fits or dressed-up streetwear, making it one of the most versatile blues in the catalog.

5. Air Jordan 1 High "Varsity Red"

Image via StockX

The "Varsity Red" claims the number 5 spot as a women's exclusive that everyone should own. This colorway features textured red leather with unique material choices that set it apart from standard releases.

The chenille swoosh adds a premium touch that elevates the entire design beyond typical Jordan 1s. What makes this underrated is the dismissal of women's exclusives by many collectors, which is a huge mistake in this case.

The materials and attention to detail on this release exceed many general releases. The varsity red shade is bold but not overwhelming, and the cream accents add warmth to the palette. The textured panels create visual interest that standard leather colorways simply can't match.

4. Air Jordan 1 High "Electro Orange"

Image via StockX

Landing at number 4 is the "Electro Orange," a 2021 release that brings serious energy to the lineup. This colorway features a vibrant orange paired with white and black in perfect Jordan 1 fashion.

The electro orange is bright enough to make a statement but grounded enough to actually wear regularly. Orange colorways often get overlooked in favor of reds and blues, which is exactly why this is underrated.

However, this particular shade is executed flawlessly and offers something genuinely different in your rotation. The white leather provides the perfect canvas for the orange to pop without overwhelming the design, while the black accents keep everything balanced.

This colorway works surprisingly well across multiple seasons and styling approaches. The "Electro Orange" is proof that bold colors deserve respect when executed properly, bringing joy every time you lace them up.

3. Air Jordan 1 High "Light Smoke Grey"

Image via StockX

At number three, the "Light Smoke Grey" represents subtle perfection in sneaker form. This colorway combines light grey with white and black for an incredibly versatile aesthetic.

The grey used here is soft and neutral, making it one of the easiest Jordan 1s to style in your entire collection. Neutral colorways rarely generate hype, but they're often the most worn sneakers you own, and that's exactly the case here.

The "Light Smoke Grey" works with literally everything in your wardrobe without exception. The color blocking is clean and timeless, following the classic Jordan 1 formula without deviation. The leather quality is solid, and the construction feels premium throughout.

This is the kind of sneaker that looks great fresh and even better with some wear and creasing. It's an essential Jordan 1 that belongs in every rotation.

2. Air Jordan 1 High "Clay Green"

Image via StockX

The "Clay Green" takes the number two spot as a truly special release that doesn't get nearly enough love. This 2018 colorway features an earthy clay green paired with black and sail for a vintage-inspired look.

The green shade is unique in the Jordan 1 catalog, offering something genuinely different from standard colorways you see everywhere. What makes this so underrated is that it didn't receive an OG High treatment initially, causing many to overlook it entirely.

Also, the color combination is absolutely stunning and incredibly wearable with earth tones and neutral clothing. The aged sail midsole gives it a premium, retro aesthetic that feels intentional and high-quality.

This colorway has aged like fine wine, looking better years after its release. The "Clay Green" is a sophisticated choice that proves non-OG colorways can be just as special as the classics.

1. Air Jordan 1 High "Bordeaux"

Image via StockX

Taking the top spot is the "Bordeaux," the most underrated colorway in the entire Jordan 1 High lineup. Released in 2021, this sneaker features a rich burgundy paired with white and metallic silver.

The bordeaux shade is sophisticated and mature, offering a grown-up alternative to bright reds that dominate the market. What makes this the most underrated is how perfectly executed it is while receiving minimal attention from the sneaker community.

The deep burgundy leather is premium and looks expensive in a way that even some OG retros don't. The metallic silver swoosh adds a luxurious touch that elevates the entire design to another level.

The color blocking is classic Jordan 1, but the unique colorway makes it feel completely fresh. This sneaker works year-round and pairs beautifully with both casual and elevated fits.