How To Listen To J. Cole's "Birthday Blizzard '26" Freestyles

BY Alexander Cole
2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 07: J. Cole performs at the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 07, 2024 (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)
J. Cole just dropped off four new freestyles as part of an EP called "Birthday Blizzard '26," hosted by the legendary DJ Clue.

J. Cole just completely stunned fans by releasing four new freestyles. This is part of a new collection called Birthday Blizzard '26. The collection is hosted by DJ Clue, and it is clear that Cole has a lot to talk about on these new songs.

In fact, we even reported just moments ago that Cole had a lot to say about the Kendrick Lamar situation and how that really had an impact on his career. It's clear that Cole is thinking deeply about these things right now. With The Fall-Off just about 10 days away, it does feel like J. Cole wants to give his fans a classic.

As it stands, none of these freestyles are on streaming. Instead, they can be purchased for as little as $1 over on Cole's website, right here. Once you pay, you get a digital download of the four tracks.

J. Cole Drops Birthday Blizzard '26

There was a report earlier today that some potential freestyles had been uploaded to a website. This suggested that the freestyles could be dropping tomorrow. However, the artist ended up blessing his fans a few hours early.

Prior to today, there was no indication that Cole was going to do this. Clearly, he had a lot on his mind and wanted to show the people that he's still got it. The Fall-Off's first single, "Disc 2 Track 2" was a solid return to form. This latest batch of freestyles just proves that Cole has been in the lab.

Over the next 10 days, it will be interesting to see what kind of surprises Cole brings us. If one thing is for certain, it is that the fans are more excited for the album than they've ever been. There was a time when it felt like the album was not going to drop. Now, it is just over a week away, and is shaping up to be a contemporary classic.

