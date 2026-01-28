How To Listen To J. Cole's "Birthday Blizzard '26" Freestyles

J. Cole just completely stunned fans by releasing four new freestyles. This is part of a new collection called Birthday Blizzard '26. The collection is hosted by DJ Clue, and it is clear that Cole has a lot to talk about on these new songs.

In fact, we even reported just moments ago that Cole had a lot to say about the Kendrick Lamar situation and how that really had an impact on his career. It's clear that Cole is thinking deeply about these things right now. With The Fall-Off just about 10 days away, it does feel like J. Cole wants to give his fans a classic.

As it stands, none of these freestyles are on streaming. Instead, they can be purchased for as little as $1 over on Cole's website, right here. Once you pay, you get a digital download of the four tracks.

J. Cole Drops Birthday Blizzard '26

There was a report earlier today that some potential freestyles had been uploaded to a website. This suggested that the freestyles could be dropping tomorrow. However, the artist ended up blessing his fans a few hours early.

Prior to today, there was no indication that Cole was going to do this. Clearly, he had a lot on his mind and wanted to show the people that he's still got it. The Fall-Off's first single, "Disc 2 Track 2" was a solid return to form. This latest batch of freestyles just proves that Cole has been in the lab.