Tasha K Launches GoFundMe To Help With Staggering Debt To Cardi B

Tasha K often clashes with her gossip subjects, but no battle has been as infamous as her spat with Cardi B. The Bronx superstar won a $3.9 million judgement against her in a court case, and now Tasha is going to great lengths to make sure she can continue to pay it off.

As she announced on Twitter, she started a GoFundMe campaign online for fans to donate to her, as she still has about $3.5 million to pay off. The blogger also launched a Kickstarter campaign with wine glasses and other merch bonuses for donations, which will begin on her birthday on Tuesday, March 10. She also said she's paying $20K of her own money a month to cover at least $200K this year. Tasha K also promoted some in-person events for her birthday week and other endeavors that will probably help her fulfill this judgement for Cardi B, as well as sharing her Venmo, PayPal, and CashApp accounts.

Per her most recent Twitter update, she raised $10K on CashApp, Venmo, and GoFundMe collectively in the first day of this campaign. We'll see how long it takes for the social media commentator to complete the whole judgement's long-awaited payment.

Why Does Tasha K Owe Cardi B?

For those unaware, Tasha K owes Cardi B lots of money because Cardi launched a successful defamation lawsuit against Tasha. The Bardi Gang leader's legal team recently asked a Florida bankruptcy court to make the blogger produce more financial records to make sure she isn't hiding any assets as part of their payment plan agreement.

This legal battle goes back to 2019, when the femcee accused Tasha of lying about many allegations concerning Cardi. These include topics like sexually transmitted diseases, drug use, criminal behavior, cheating allegations, and assumptions about her children's health and development.