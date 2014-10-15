kickstarter
- EntertainmentA Martin Scorsese Fan Is Raising Money To "Digitally Erase" The Rat From End Of MovieThis guy has a lot of time on his hands. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKanye West Navigates Through "Lil Ye Land" In This New Free GameIt's like Mario except with Kanye. By Aron A.
- LifeTwitter Debates The Merits Of The Male RomperThe "RompHim" is trending heavily on Twitter. What is it? And will people wear it?By Danny Schwartz
- NewsWay BackTLC return with Snoop Dogg assisted "Way Back." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsEazy-E's Daughter Raising Money To Fund Documentary Investigating His DeathEbie Wright launches Kickstarter campaign to back her documentary "A Ruthless Scandal: No More Lies."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDe La Soul Delays Album, Releases "For Your Pain & Suffering" EPOriginally slated to come out today, "And the Anonymous Nobody" gets pushed back to August.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDe La Soul Sets New Release Date For Upcoming AlbumDe La Soul's "And the Anonymous Nobody" will be released in April 2016. By Angus Walker
- NewsSaturday NightTorae releases an unheard DJ Premier collab: "Saturday Night." By Angus Walker
- NewsGeto Boys Announce New Album "Habeas Corpus"Geto Boys are reuniting for a newly-announced album.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDe La Soul Raised Over $600K On Kickstarter For Their New AlbumDe La Soul Kickstarter campaign just wrapped up and they made bank.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDe La Soul Launch Kickstarter For First Album In A DecadeDe La Soul are putting out a new album, but they'll need $110,000 of crowd-sourced funds first.By Trevor Smith
- NewsTLC Create Kickstarter To Fund "Final" Album [Update: TLC Exceeds Kickstarter Goal]TLC plan to fund what they call their "final" album via a Kickstarter page.By Patrick Lyons
- News"Run The Jewels 2" To Be Remixed Using Cat Sounds? [Update: Yes, "Meow The Jewels" Is Happening]We need this new LP from El-P & Killer Mike right meow.By Lloyd Jaffe