Birthday Blizzard '26 - Mixtape by J. Cole Hosted By DJ Clue

After some information leaked suggesting that J. Cole would be dropping some freestyles tomorrow, the artist has come through for fans this evening. Birthday Blizzard '26 is a collection of four freestyles, hosted by DJ Clue. The songs can be bought over on Cole's website, where fans can pay whatever they wish. This was a phenomenal idea to promote the new album, and we are certainly very excited to dive into this new body of work. Cole could not have come through with a better way to get the hype for his new album started.
Release Date: January 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Birthday Blizzard '26
- Bronx Zoo Freestyle
- Golden Goose Freestyle
- Winter Storm Freestyle
- 99 Build Freestyle