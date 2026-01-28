Birthday Blizzard '26 - Mixtape by J. Cole Hosted By DJ Clue

J. Cole is dropping "The Fall-Off" next week, but first, he is here with a new set of freestyles called "Birthday Blizzard '26."

After some information leaked suggesting that J. Cole would be dropping some freestyles tomorrow , the artist has come through for fans this evening. Birthday Blizzard '26 is a collection of four freestyles, hosted by DJ Clue. The songs can be bought over on Cole's website , where fans can pay whatever they wish. This was a phenomenal idea to promote the new album, and we are certainly very excited to dive into this new body of work. Cole could not have come through with a better way to get the hype for his new album started.

