Winter Storm Freestyle - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole delivered the "Winter Storm Freestyle," as part of his new four-track freestyle tape, "Birthday Blizzard '26."

J. Cole has been on a tear as of late, and with The Fall-Off on the horizon, it seems like the artist is keen on delivering for his fans. The best example of this is Birthday Blizzard '26 , which is a collection of four freestyles, hosted by the legendary DJ Clue. Every single freestyle here is dope in some capacity. Having said that, some fans will have a real affinity for "Winter Storm Freestyle." This is another technical and lyrical showcase from Cole, which shows he's warmed up and ready to go for The Fall-Off.

