Winter Storm Freestyle - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole has been on a tear as of late, and with The Fall-Off on the horizon, it seems like the artist is keen on delivering for his fans. The best example of this is Birthday Blizzard '26, which is a collection of four freestyles, hosted by the legendary DJ Clue. Every single freestyle here is dope in some capacity. Having said that, some fans will have a real affinity for "Winter Storm Freestyle." This is another technical and lyrical showcase from Cole, which shows he's warmed up and ready to go for The Fall-Off.
Release Date: January 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Birthday Blizzard 26
Quotable Lyrics from Winter Storm Freestyle
No chain on my neck but got a palpable wealth
I grew up in the heat of the south
You could melt cause the summer humidity enhances stupidity
Meme's say I'm humble, but trust this humility’s from witness and violence and turned off utilities