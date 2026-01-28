99 Build Freestyle - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole remains one of the best in the world, and on Tuesday, he re-affirmed that spot with four new freestyles.

J. Cole is here with his new four-track freestyle project Birthday Blizzard '26. This new collection has been released about 11 days before his next album, The Fall-Off. Cole is on another level with these freestyles, which shouldn't be surprising to any of his fans. The artist has been delivering quality for quite some time, so these latest efforts should fall in line. On "99 Build Freestyle," Cole offers up an energetic performance over some equally iconic and energetic production. If you're a Cole fan, you cannot help but be excited about what's coming next.

