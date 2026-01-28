99 Build Freestyle - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole is here with his new four-track freestyle project Birthday Blizzard '26. This new collection has been released about 11 days before his next album, The Fall-Off. Cole is on another level with these freestyles, which shouldn't be surprising to any of his fans. The artist has been delivering quality for quite some time, so these latest efforts should fall in line. On "99 Build Freestyle," Cole offers up an energetic performance over some equally iconic and energetic production. If you're a Cole fan, you cannot help but be excited about what's coming next.
Release Date: January 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Birthday Blizzard 26
Quotable Lyrics from 99 Build Freestyle
I orbit the earth, whenever I'm recordin' a verse
When I'm ready to drop, said he gon' report on it first
Play my album for the corpse in the hearse
It's so live, the flow can make the rigor mortis on the mortar reverse