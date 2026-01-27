News
Birthday Blizzard 26
Music
How To Listen To J. Cole's "Birthday Blizzard '26" Freestyles
J. Cole just dropped off four new freestyles as part of an EP called "Birthday Blizzard '26," hosted by the legendary DJ Clue.
By
Alexander Cole
January 27, 2026
Music
J. Cole Addresses Apology To Kendrick Lamar In New Freestyle
J. Cole infamous apologized to Kendrick Lamar, which led to some anger from hip-hop fans. Now, he's talking about it.
By
Alexander Cole
January 27, 2026