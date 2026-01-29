DJ Clue Addresses J. Cole’s Rumored “Birthday Blizzard ‘26” Disses

Earlier this week, J. Cole unleashed a new collection of freestyles, Birthday Blizzard '26. Shortly after the surprise release, reactions started to pour in, along with theories from listeners. Many believe the Dreamville rapper took shots at a few of his peers. According to DJ Clue, however, this is a reach.

During a recent interview on Power 105.1, he weighed in on the rumored disses, making it clear that he thinks people are focusing on the wrong things.

"Where are they making this up from? Like, he didn't say anybody's name," DJ Clue explained. "I feel like people need to listen to the music and enjoy the music and stop trying to nitpick and see who's talking about who. Like you're listening for the wrong reason. You're listening for negativity. It’s supposed to be bringing you up, making you feel good, and making you hype. That’s it."

Did J. Cole Diss Drake?

One of the people Cole is rumored to have dissed on Birthday Blizzard '26 is Joey Bada$$. Joey called him out in a song last January for backing out of his beef with Kendrick Lamar. On "99 Build Freestyle," Cole goes after rappers who use beef to sell records.

"Rays from the flows, radiate the globe, meltin' snow on this frozen tundra / Known as the rap game, that's been overcome / With loads of marketin' plans / Based on randomly dissin' and hatin' on the next man," he raps. "Drama enhances the attention brought to the fans / On popular channels, so you wanna hop on the band / Wagon of battle rappin', and throwin' shots in a jam / I had my chance, but I dropped it, which means my only option's / To do the opposite then (Lead with the skill, n***a)."