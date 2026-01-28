Charlamagne Tha God Argues J. Cole's Bars About JID Are Hypocritical

Following "Birthday Blizzard '26," J. Cole will be releasing his long-awaited album, "The Fall-Off," next month.

Charlamagne Tha God discussed J. Cole's new Birthday Blizzard '26 project on the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, weighing in on the Dreamville rapper's bars about JID. On the song, "99 Build Freestyle," Cole raps, "If hip-hop is back, JID should chart platinum / Anything less than that, it means y'all cappin'."

Charlamagne began by praising JID's latest album, God Does Like Ugly. "It is interesting to hear the owner of a label talk like that when the marketing and the promotion, he can help with that," he continued. "J. Cole could've done more appearances with JID. He could've put his arm around JID a lot more, probably do some more records with him. There's ways J. Cole could've used his light and his stardom to amplify God Does Like Ugly."

JID dropped God Does Like Ugly back in August 2025. It peaked at No. 11 on the US Billboard 200 chart and secured a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" Release Date

J. Cole will be releasing The Fall-Off on Friday, February 6th. He finally announced the project, earlier this month, after years of anticipation. He also put out the first single from his new album, "Disc 2 Track 2."

His bars about JID aren't the only lyrics from Birthday Blizzard '26 that have been causing headlines. On the song, "Golden Goose Freestyle," he seemingly references Drake. "Lotta rappers make dough then be prone to lose it / For crumbs, dumb n****s sold their soul to Lucian... N****s cheatin’ and I won’t еxcuse it / If I said it then I wrote it, stupid," he raps, referencing Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge. Drake is currently pursuing a lawsuit against the company.

He also raps: "If the streams say you winnin,’ why your tours is losin'? / When the math ain’t mathin’, of course you’re juicin’ / That mean the bots is boostin’ / Cut the tough guy image, it is not conducive / To breathe and don’t gamble with your life ‘cause the opps is cruisin’ / Word to Mike Vick, your dog might get sh*t for losin’."

