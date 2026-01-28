Golden Goose Freestyle - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole is here with "Birthday Blizzard '26," and the fans could not be more excited about this latest effort from the artist.

J. Cole remains on top of his game, and Birthday Blizzard '26 is the perfect example of this. There are four new freestyles on this collection, and one of them is the fantastic "Golden Goose Freestyle." You can make the argument that all four of these freestyles are of equally fantastic quality. Having said that, there is no denying that "Golden Goose" is being heavily discussed thanks to bars that could be argued as being for either Drake or even Kendrick Lamar . Whatever the case may be, Cole is giving us a whole lot to interpret right now, and we love it.

