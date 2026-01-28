Golden Goose Freestyle - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole remains on top of his game, and Birthday Blizzard '26 is the perfect example of this. There are four new freestyles on this collection, and one of them is the fantastic "Golden Goose Freestyle." You can make the argument that all four of these freestyles are of equally fantastic quality. Having said that, there is no denying that "Golden Goose" is being heavily discussed thanks to bars that could be argued as being for either Drake or even Kendrick Lamar. Whatever the case may be, Cole is giving us a whole lot to interpret right now, and we love it.
Release Date: January 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Birthday Blizzard 26
Quotable Lyrics from Golden Goose Freestyle
Uh, Cole the truth, got they throat in nooses
Grip never letting up, though they hope it loosens
Nah, I’m on top, you can’t knock me off my spot
Fuck yachts, I won’t stop ‘til the boat’s a cruise ship