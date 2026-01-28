J. Cole’s "Birthday Blizzard '26" Freestyles Leave The Internet In Awe

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
J. Cole Freestyles Internet Awe
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 27: J. Cole performs onstage during Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration at State Farm Arena on December 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Yesterday, J. Cole surprised fans with the release of four new freestyles just in time for his 41st birthday.

Yesterday, J. Cole surprised fans with the release of Birthday Blizzard '26, a collection of four new freestyles. The drop has earned big reactions from listeners so far, who have a lot to say about the Dreamville rapper's latest offering. As they continue to dissect each bar, they're sharing their thoughts on Twitter/X, making it clear that he has their full attention.

"Yeah I'm gonna be honest, J.Cole has snatched his chain back, you n****s were talk a bit to crazy on his name he had to remind y'all who he is. Wow this is absolute rap excellence!!! The Real Is Back!," one fan writes. "J. Cole is really in his prime. Idc what anyone says…he’s one of the best rappers of all time, to me," someone else says.

Others are hard at work speculating about whether or not Cole is taking shots at any of his peers.

Read More: J. Cole Enlists Drake’s Lawyers Amid Legal Battle With Cam’ron

Did J. Cole Diss Drake?
J. Cole
J. Cole performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Of course, most suspect that he is, and are sounding off about who exactly they believe he's targeting. Many, for example, theorize that he dissed Drake on "Golden Goose Freestyle."

"If the streams say you winnin,’ why your tours is losin'? / When the math ain’t mathin’, of course you’re juicin’ / That mean the bots is boostin’ / Cut the tough guy image, it is not conducive / To breathe and don’t gamble with your life ‘cause the opps is cruisin’ / Word to Mike Vick, your dog might get sh*t for losin’," he raps.

Others think he responded to Joey Bada$$ on "99 Build Freestyle." Joey called him out for backing out of his beef with Kendrick Lamar in a song last January. "Rays from the flows, radiate the globe, meltin' snow on this frozen tundra / Known as the rap game, that's been overcome / With loads of marketin' plans / Based on randomly dissin' and hatin' on the next man," Cole spits.

Twitter Reacts To Birthday Blizzard '26

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Argues J. Cole's Bars About JID Are Hypocritical

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
J. Cole Calls Out Rappers Music J. Cole Calls Out Rappers Who Use Beef To Sell Records
2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Presented By Capital One – Show Music Charlamagne Tha God Argues J. Cole's Bars About JID Are Hypocritical
2025 Dreamville Music Festival Music Fans Suspect J. Cole Is Dissing Drake On "Golden Goose Freestyle"
J. Cole Joey Bada$$ Freestyle Music J. Cole Fans Think He Took Shots At Joey Bada$$ In New Freestyle
Comments 0