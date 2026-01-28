J. Cole’s "Birthday Blizzard '26" Freestyles Leave The Internet In Awe

Yesterday, J. Cole surprised fans with the release of Birthday Blizzard '26, a collection of four new freestyles. The drop has earned big reactions from listeners so far, who have a lot to say about the Dreamville rapper's latest offering. As they continue to dissect each bar, they're sharing their thoughts on Twitter/X, making it clear that he has their full attention.

"Yeah I'm gonna be honest, J.Cole has snatched his chain back, you n****s were talk a bit to crazy on his name he had to remind y'all who he is. Wow this is absolute rap excellence!!! The Real Is Back!," one fan writes. "J. Cole is really in his prime. Idc what anyone says…he’s one of the best rappers of all time, to me," someone else says.

Others are hard at work speculating about whether or not Cole is taking shots at any of his peers.

Did J. Cole Diss Drake?

J. Cole performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Of course, most suspect that he is, and are sounding off about who exactly they believe he's targeting. Many, for example, theorize that he dissed Drake on "Golden Goose Freestyle."

"If the streams say you winnin,’ why your tours is losin'? / When the math ain’t mathin’, of course you’re juicin’ / That mean the bots is boostin’ / Cut the tough guy image, it is not conducive / To breathe and don’t gamble with your life ‘cause the opps is cruisin’ / Word to Mike Vick, your dog might get sh*t for losin’," he raps.

Others think he responded to Joey Bada$$ on "99 Build Freestyle." Joey called him out for backing out of his beef with Kendrick Lamar in a song last January. "Rays from the flows, radiate the globe, meltin' snow on this frozen tundra / Known as the rap game, that's been overcome / With loads of marketin' plans / Based on randomly dissin' and hatin' on the next man," Cole spits.