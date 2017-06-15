charlemagne tha god
- TVFirst Teaser For Charlamagne The God's Late Night Show Drops: WatchCharlamagne's "Tha God's Honest Truth" will be executive produced by Stephen Colbert on Comedy Central.By Joe Abrams
- MusicLudacris Says He "Understands" Artistic Comparisons With DaBabyLudacris doesn't seem to mind comparisons with DaBaby. By Joe Abrams
- TVLeBron James Shares Teaser For Star-Studded Episode Of "The Shop:" WatchLeBron will not be a part of this episode.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPaul Pierce Crowned "Donkey Of The Day" For Dissing The BucksCharlemagne tha God blessed Pierce with another L.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAzealia Banks Talks Being Blacklisted & Cardi B on "Breakfast Club"Azealia Banks clears up her opinions on Cardi B among other things. By Milca P.
- MusicEditor-in-Chief Talks XXL Freshman 2017 On The Breakfast ClubXXL Editor-In-Chief Vanessa Satten stops by The Breakfast Club to discuss how they picked the XXL Freshman Class of 2017. By Q. K. W.