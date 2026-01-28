Bronx Zoo Freestyle - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole is going to be dropping The Fall-Off soon, and fans are anticipating one of the rapper's best projects. On Tuesday, Cole surprised his fans with a new four-track tape called Birthday Blizzard '26. It is hosted by DJ Clue and includes four new freestyles, including "Bronx Zoo." This new freestyle starts out with Cole lamenting about the rap game and how some rappers are using gossip to sell records. As with any Cole showing, the rapping is phenomenal here. He also raps over an iconic instrumental, which certainly adds to the allure. You can check out this new track below.
Release Date: January 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Birthday Blizzard 26
Quotable Lyrics from Bronx Zoo Freestyle
I remembеr when it was rappin' and ball-playin' (The mic is loud, but the music isn't loud)
Now thе bread and butter is yappin' and parlayin'
Aw man, your name's a big conversation (Yeah)
Max deals for Luka Dončić lobbin' to Ayton (Yeah)