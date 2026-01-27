J. Cole Fans Suspect Several New Freestyles Are Dropping Tomorrow

BY Caroline Fisher
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 17: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 17, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
J. Cole is currently gearing up to drop "The Fall-Off," but social media users think there could be more coming soon.

It's been an exciting few weeks for J. Cole fans. Earlier this month, the hitmaker finally announced his long-awaited seventh studio album, The Fall-Off. To give fans a taste of what's to come, he unleashed the first single from the project shortly after, "Disc 2 Track 2." Now, he's preparing to turn 41, and social media users think he might drop off a special surprise to celebrate.

This is because recently, a series of tracks briefly appeared on Even.biz before vanishing. The now-pulled tracks had titles like "SETI FREESTYLE," "WINTER STORM FREESTYLE," "GOLDEN GOOSE FREESTYLE," and more, as captured by Kurrco on Twitter/X.

For now, it's unconfirmed whether or not listeners will get to hear these tracks anytime soon, though they're certainly pushing for that to be the case. "I need this," one fan writes. "Gone head and drop em," another says.

When Is J. Cole Dropping The Fall-Off?

The Fall-Off is slated for release on February 6, 2026. When Cole dropped off "Disc 2 Track 2," it arrived alongside a heartfelt message from him to his supporters. In it, he explained just how much has gone into the project, describing it as one of his biggest undertakings yet.

"For the past 10 years, this album has been hand crafted with one intention: a personal challenge to myself to create my best work," the message begins. "To do on my last what I was unable to do on my first."

"I had no way of knowing how much time, focus and energy it would eventually take to achieve this," it continues. "But despite the countless challenges along the way, I knew in my heart I would one day get to the finish line. I owed it first and foremost to myself. And secondly, I owed it to hip hop."

Per Jadakiss, J. Cole is also planning to drop a mixtape featuring several beats from The Lox sometime in the near future, though this is unconfirmed.

