Megan Thee Stallion Debunks Viral Clip Of Her Anime Featuring Twerking Powers

Megan Thee Stallion has grown from a rapper to an entrepreneur, businesswoman, and hopeful anime creative. She's making a new series for Amazon Prime Video, purportedly titled Hotties, with The Boondocks producer Carl Jones, crystallizing her anime fandom. However, it seems like the anticipation for this endeavor has led to some misinformation online that the Houston star chose to clear up.

Via Twitter today (Sunday, March 8), she addressed a viral clip that many fans called a sneak peek or teaser clip of the anime. It features a character with twerking powers, which many fans found fitting. But Meg clarified that this is actually from a "Gift & A Curse" music video that never came out. The song appeared on her Traumazine album from 2022.

"This is NOT a 'sneak peek' or a 'snippet' of my new anime 'hotties' …" Tina Snow quote-tweeted a fan's post about the clip the fan saw at BlerDCon. "this clip was from a music video to my song gift and a curse I never put out… everybody RELAX yall DO NOT know what my show looks like yet lol. I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A SNIPPET OF MY NEW ANIME!!"

Still, many fans seemed to really like this clip. As such, maybe this will be inspiration for Hotties...

What Is BlerDCon?

The fan that Megan responded to had gone to BlerDCon 2026 in Virginia this weekend, which is a "Black Nerd Convention" for various pop culture areas. It hosts guest speakers, panels, gaming tournaments, media presentations, and a whole lot more.

In fact, the fan in question got to meet Carl Jones himself. We will see if he reacts to this clip going viral, or if Hotties' team chooses to incorporate it into their series.

