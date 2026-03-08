Megan Thee Stallion Debunks Viral Clip Of Her Anime Featuring Twerking Powers

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Megan Thee Stallion Debunks Viral Clip Anime Twerk Powers
Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the CMT Awards at the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. ORG XMIT: TNNAT (Via OlyDrop). Xxx Cmt Awards 184 Jpg Usa Tx © Briana Sanchez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Megan Thee Stallion is teaming up with "The Boondocks" producer Carl Jones for a new anime series, but we don't have an official look yet.

Megan Thee Stallion has grown from a rapper to an entrepreneur, businesswoman, and hopeful anime creative. She's making a new series for Amazon Prime Video, purportedly titled Hotties, with The Boondocks producer Carl Jones, crystallizing her anime fandom. However, it seems like the anticipation for this endeavor has led to some misinformation online that the Houston star chose to clear up.

Via Twitter today (Sunday, March 8), she addressed a viral clip that many fans called a sneak peek or teaser clip of the anime. It features a character with twerking powers, which many fans found fitting. But Meg clarified that this is actually from a "Gift & A Curse" music video that never came out. The song appeared on her Traumazine album from 2022.

"This is NOT a 'sneak peek' or a 'snippet' of my new anime 'hotties' …" Tina Snow quote-tweeted a fan's post about the clip the fan saw at BlerDCon. "this clip was from a music video to my song gift and a curse I never put out… everybody RELAX yall DO NOT know what my show looks like yet lol. I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A SNIPPET OF MY NEW ANIME!!"

Still, many fans seemed to really like this clip. As such, maybe this will be inspiration for Hotties...

Read More: Bots & Artificial Streams Are Killing Hip Hop

What Is BlerDCon?

The fan that Megan responded to had gone to BlerDCon 2026 in Virginia this weekend, which is a "Black Nerd Convention" for various pop culture areas. It hosts guest speakers, panels, gaming tournaments, media presentations, and a whole lot more.

In fact, the fan in question got to meet Carl Jones himself. We will see if he reacts to this clip going viral, or if Hotties' team chooses to incorporate it into their series.

Elsewhere, though, Megan Thee Stallion might have beef incoming. After she laughed at Cardi B's "Pretty & Petty" diss track against BIA, the BIANCA artist clapped back by posting Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" diss against Meg on her IG Story. She also included a screenshot of Megan's interview with Gayle King, mocking her for lying during it.

That last part concerned Megan Thee Stallion's case stemming from her shooting at the hands of Tory Lanez. Despite all these swirling narratives and criticisms, Thee Stallion continues to push ahead... And correct fans when they have misleading expectations. If nothing else, she'll likely show off her real-life twerking powers on the Internet soon. After all, fans love to see it.

Read More: "The Life Of Pablo" Marked The Old Kanye In His Final Form

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal Music Megan Thee Stallion Previews New Song Seemingly Inspired By Klay Thompson
Comments 0