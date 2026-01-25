News
Sneakers
Jordan Brand Unveils Teyana Taylor's "Concrete Rose" Air Jordan 3
Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" drops March 2026 featuring forest green nubuck and removable rose thorns.
By
Ben Atkinson
January 25, 2026