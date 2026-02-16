Ludacris Rocks Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 3 Courtside At All-Star Game

Ludacris brought serious heat to NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. The Atlanta legend sat courtside wearing the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose." The exclusive collaboration made its debut on one of basketball's biggest stages.

Complex Sneakers reports that the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" is set to drop on March 7th.

The forest green upper caught attention under the arena lights. Luda matched the sneakers perfectly with his shiny green bomber jacket. The coordinated fit showed his attention to detail when it comes to fashion.

Those signature rose thorn accessories wrapped around the collar in matching green tones. Red accents hit the eyelets and Jumpman logo creating visual contrast. The elephant print appeared in tonal green on the toe and heel areas.

NBA All-Star Weekend always attracts celebrity sneakerheads looking to flex rare kicks. Ludacris definitely understood the assignment with this particular choice. The "Concrete Rose" represents one of this year's most anticipated women's releases.

Teyana Taylor designed the shoe to blend street toughness with feminine elegance. The cement-textured midsole pays homage to Harlem's concrete jungle aesthetic. Gold metallic accents throughout the design add premium touches.

Luda's been a fixture in sneaker culture for decades now. He consistently showcases impressive Jordan collections at major events. This All-Star appearance proved his taste remains great.

The rapper's courtside seats gave everyone a perfect view of the kicks. Social media immediately started buzzing about the "Concrete Rose" sighting. Ludacris once again proved why he's a style icon.

Ludacris NBA All Star Game

What makes this moment special is seeing a men's sneaker icon rocking a women's exclusive design. Ludacris clearly doesn't limit himself when he finds heat worth wearing.

The "Concrete Rose" tells Teyana's story about growing up in Harlem and overcoming obstacles. That rose-through-concrete metaphor hits different when you know the deeper meaning behind it. The removable thorn accessories add a unique touch you don't see on typical Jordan releases.