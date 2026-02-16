Ludacris Rocks Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 3 Courtside At All-Star Game

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
UATL's Screening Of "Hustle &amp; Flow" With Ludacris
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 21: Ludacris attends UATL's Screening Of "Hustle &amp; Flow" at Tara Atlanta on May 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Ludacris showed off the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" while sitting courtside at the NBA All-Star Game in LA.

Ludacris brought serious heat to NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. The Atlanta legend sat courtside wearing the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose." The exclusive collaboration made its debut on one of basketball's biggest stages.

Complex Sneakers reports that the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" is set to drop on March 7th.

The forest green upper caught attention under the arena lights. Luda matched the sneakers perfectly with his shiny green bomber jacket. The coordinated fit showed his attention to detail when it comes to fashion.

Those signature rose thorn accessories wrapped around the collar in matching green tones. Red accents hit the eyelets and Jumpman logo creating visual contrast. The elephant print appeared in tonal green on the toe and heel areas.

NBA All-Star Weekend always attracts celebrity sneakerheads looking to flex rare kicks. Ludacris definitely understood the assignment with this particular choice. The "Concrete Rose" represents one of this year's most anticipated women's releases.

Teyana Taylor designed the shoe to blend street toughness with feminine elegance. The cement-textured midsole pays homage to Harlem's concrete jungle aesthetic. Gold metallic accents throughout the design add premium touches.

Luda's been a fixture in sneaker culture for decades now. He consistently showcases impressive Jordan collections at major events. This All-Star appearance proved his taste remains great.

The rapper's courtside seats gave everyone a perfect view of the kicks. Social media immediately started buzzing about the "Concrete Rose" sighting. Ludacris once again proved why he's a style icon.

Read More: Michael Jordan Wears White Air Jordan 1 High PEs At Daytona 500 Victory

Ludacris NBA All Star Game

What makes this moment special is seeing a men's sneaker icon rocking a women's exclusive design. Ludacris clearly doesn't limit himself when he finds heat worth wearing.

The "Concrete Rose" tells Teyana's story about growing up in Harlem and overcoming obstacles. That rose-through-concrete metaphor hits different when you know the deeper meaning behind it. The removable thorn accessories add a unique touch you don't see on typical Jordan releases.

It's the kind of detail that separates special collaborations from standard colorways. Seeing Luda flex them at All-Star Weekend gave the shoe even more mainstream visibility. Sometimes the best endorsement comes from someone just genuinely loving a design.

Read More: Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" Dropping Earlier Than Expected

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Grand Opening Of Gymkhana Las Vegas At ARIA Resort &amp; Casino, Presented By American Express And Resy Sneakers Jordan Brand Unveils Teyana Taylor's "Concrete Rose" Air Jordan 3
W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy After Party Sneakers Teyana Taylor Debuts In Jordan Brand Campaign For Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose"
Syndication: Desert Sun Sneakers Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 3 OG "Concrete Rose" New In-Hand Look
h.wood Homecoming 2026 Presented By DraftKings Sneakers Odell Beckham Jr. Wears The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose
Comments 0