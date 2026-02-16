Michael Jordan Wears White Air Jordan 1 High PEs At Daytona 500 Victory

Michael Jordan celebrated Tyler Reddick's Daytona 500 victory in style at the legendary racing event. The NBA icon wore an exclusive all-white Air Jordan 1 High PE. The sneakers featured premium leather construction throughout the upper.

Jordan's 23XI Racing team secured its first-ever Daytona 500 win with Reddick behind the wheel. The team owner matched the celebratory mood with his pristine footwear choice. The monochromatic colorway gave off major championship energy.

These weren't your typical retail Air Jordan 1s available to the public. The PE designation means Player Exclusive, reserved for Jordan himself and select athletes. The all-white execution created a clean, luxurious aesthetic perfect for the occasion.

Jordan's presence at NASCAR events has become increasingly common since launching 23XI Racing. He typically brings heat with his sneaker selections at major races. This Daytona appearance proved no different.

The timing couldn't have been better for the footwear flex. Reddick's historic win marked a milestone moment for the relatively young racing organization. Jordan commemorated it with an equally memorable sneaker choice.

The all-white AJ1 High PE stood out against the racing environment. It showcased Jordan's ability to make any moment a fashion statement. Even at 62, Jordan continues setting trends in sneaker culture.

Michael Jordan At The Daytona 500

What makes this moment extra special is how rare these all-white PE versions actually are. You won't find these sitting on Nike's website or in any retail store. Michael Jordan gets custom sneakers that the rest of us can only admire from afar.

The monochrome white treatment gives them a sophisticated look that works beyond basketball courts. They're the kind of shoes that elevate any outfit, which MJ clearly understood for this victory celebration.

It's also pretty fitting that he wore such clean kicks to celebrate a historic win. The sneakers basically screamed "championship status" without saying a word.

Michael Jordan After Daytona 500 Win

Michael Jordan didn't hold back his excitement after the victory. "I can't even believe it" he told reporters at Daytona. The six-time NBA champion talked about needing a size 13 championship ring.

The timing made it even sweeter with his 63rd birthday approaching on February 17th. "It feels like I won another championship" MJ added. The competitive fire clearly still burns bright for him. Even in a different sport, Jordan's winning mentality remains.