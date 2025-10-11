Michael Jordan Wears Air Jordan 11 “285” St Charlotte Speedway

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 05: Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing listens to the race on pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 05, 2025 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Michael Jordan debuts the Air Jordan 11 “285” at Charlotte Motor Speedway, giving fans an early look at the Atlanta-inspired pair.

Michael Jordan turned heads this week after debuting the Air Jordan 11 “285” at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The sneaker, which honors Atlanta’s iconic Interstate 285 loop, connects Jordan Brand’s heritage with the culture of the South.

The appearance marked the first time the GOAT himself was spotted rocking the pair ahead of its official release, instantly sparking conversation across sneaker circles.

Since its debut in 1995, the Air Jordan 11 has carried a legacy that stretches far beyond basketball. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the model became famous for its mix of patent leather and mesh, symbolizing Jordan’s return to dominance after his first retirement.

The silhouette’s sleek look and championship pedigree made it one of the most celebrated sneakers in Jordan Brand history. Seeing Jordan in the “285” brings that story full circle. The photos show him sitting trackside in all-black gear, effortlessly pairing the clean white sneakers with his signature confidence.

The colorful collar detailing stands out against the neutral tones, adding energy to the understated fit. It’s another reminder that when Michael wears something new, it always becomes a moment worth talking about.

Air Jordan 11 “285”

The Air Jordan 11 “285” features a white tumbled leather upper with matching rope laces and webbed overlays. Around the collar, a multicolor gradient of red, green, and blue adds a bold twist to the classic design.

The signature “285” replaces the traditional heel number, paying tribute to Atlanta’s highway loop. A translucent outsole completes the look, providing that icy finish fans love.

Subtle Jumpman branding and stitched detailing tie everything together. The combination of clean craftsmanship and regional storytelling gives the sneaker its unique identity within the Jordan legacy.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 11 “285” will be released on November 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $255 when they drop.

