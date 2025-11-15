Air Jordan 11 “H-Town” Drops Only In Houston This Month

The Air Jordan 11 "H-Town" gives the classic Jordan 11 a laid-back tan upper paired with an icy blue outsole. It’s releasing later this month only in Houston, and retailer images are already making their way online.

City-exclusive Jordan 11s have been gaining momentum recently, and this one feels like another strong moment in that trend. Houston’s influence on basketball and music runs deep. The city has shaped stars on the court and in the studio, so a Jordan 11 dedicated to H-Town makes sense.

The 11 has always carried a certain weight in sneaker culture. Michael Jordan wore it during some of his most unforgettable moments, and that legacy sticks with every new release. When a colorway gets tied to a specific city, it only adds to that story.

This version stays simple and confident. The sand-colored suede changes the tone of the 11 without losing its familiar shape. The icy blue sole adds a cool edge without taking over the look.

The early photos show a smooth finish, clean stitching, and bright white rope laces that stand out against the upper. A metallic Jumpman on the heel sharpens things up with a hint of shine. It feels like a pair built for locals who want something that represents Houston without being loud about it.

Air Jordan 11 “H-Town”

Image via DTLR

The Air Jordan 11 "H-Town" features a full tan suede upper with matching overlays and signature rope laces in white. The heel and tongue include light blue accents, tying into the icy translucent outsole below.

A metallic Jumpman logo sits on the lateral side for a polished hit. The midsole stays white and simple, letting the suede take the lead.

This pair keeps the beloved Jordan 11 shape intact, from the patent-style mudguard lines to the thick padded collar. It delivers a warm, neutral base with cool tones that give it a unique identity among recent 11 releases.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 11 “H-Town” will be released on November 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $255 when they drop.