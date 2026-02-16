Tyler Reddick Wins Daytona 500 For Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing Team

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jordan Brand Presents The 23/25 Energy Space In Dallas, TX
DALLAS - FEBRUARY 13: Michael Jordan attends the 23/25 Energy Space presented by Jordan Brand in Dallas, Texas on Februrary 13, 2010. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jordan Brand)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Tyler Reddick won the Daytona 500 for Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team in dramatic final-lap fashion on Sunday.

Tyler Reddick delivered the biggest win in 23XI Racing history on Sunday. He captured the Daytona 500 in dramatic fashion during the final lap. The victory came after chaos involving Chase Elliott and Zane Smith hitting the wall.

Reddick sat in third position before threading through the carnage perfectly. He crossed the finish line first claiming NASCAR's most prestigious race. Michael Jordan celebrated in victory lane with pure joy radiating across his face.

The NBA legend gave Reddick a massive bear hug after the historic triumph. Jordan joked about getting a championship ring for his 63rd birthday this week. The timing couldn't be more perfect for the team owned by Jordan.

23XI Racing has faced significant legal challenges with NASCAR recently regarding charter agreements. This Daytona 500 victory serves as the ultimate response to any doubters. Winning the "Great American Race" represents NASCAR's highest achievement possible.

The team operates from their state-of-the-art Airspeed headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina. Their current lineup includes Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Riley Herbst driving Toyotas. Denny Hamlin co-owns the organization alongside Jordan combining basketball and motorsports.

Reddick's victory cements 23XI Racing as a legitimate championship-contending powerhouse moving forward.

Read More: Stephen Curry Honors Klay Thompson At NBA All-Star Game With Sneaker Tribute

Michael Jordan's 23XI Wins Daytona 500

Tyler Reddick's Daytona 500 victory unfolded in spectacular last-lap drama at NASCAR's season opener. He positioned himself in third place entering the final circuit around the superspeedway.

Chase Elliott and Zane Smith made contact ahead causing both cars to hit the wall. Reddick navigated through the chaos perfectly claiming his first Daytona 500 championship in thrilling fashion. Michael Jordan's emotional celebration in victory lane showed how much this win meant personally.

The timing coincides with Jordan's 63rd birthday this week making the triumph even sweeter. This represents 23XI Racing's biggest accomplishment since the team launched in 2020.

he organization has grown from a single-car startup to a 3-car powerhouse operation. Reddick drives the number 45 Toyota Camry with major sponsorship backing throughout the season.

Read More: Stefon Diggs' Assault Accuser Issues Statement After His Not Guilty Plea

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
AUTO: JUN 25 NASCAR Cup Series - Ally 400 Sports Michael Jordan Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Talladega Crash: Video
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images Sports Bubba Wallace Details How Important Michael Jordan Is To NASCAR
NASCAR: Straight Talk Wireless 400 Sneakers Top 5 Best Michael Jordan Jumpman Paint Schemes In NASCAR
Logan Riely/Getty Images Sports Bubba Wallace Reveals Trailer And Release Date For Netflix Doc
Comments 0