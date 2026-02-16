Tyler Reddick Wins Daytona 500 For Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing Team

Tyler Reddick delivered the biggest win in 23XI Racing history on Sunday. He captured the Daytona 500 in dramatic fashion during the final lap. The victory came after chaos involving Chase Elliott and Zane Smith hitting the wall.

Reddick sat in third position before threading through the carnage perfectly. He crossed the finish line first claiming NASCAR's most prestigious race. Michael Jordan celebrated in victory lane with pure joy radiating across his face.

The NBA legend gave Reddick a massive bear hug after the historic triumph. Jordan joked about getting a championship ring for his 63rd birthday this week. The timing couldn't be more perfect for the team owned by Jordan.

23XI Racing has faced significant legal challenges with NASCAR recently regarding charter agreements. This Daytona 500 victory serves as the ultimate response to any doubters. Winning the "Great American Race" represents NASCAR's highest achievement possible.

The team operates from their state-of-the-art Airspeed headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina. Their current lineup includes Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Riley Herbst driving Toyotas. Denny Hamlin co-owns the organization alongside Jordan combining basketball and motorsports.

Reddick's victory cements 23XI Racing as a legitimate championship-contending powerhouse moving forward.

