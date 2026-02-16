Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" Dropping Earlier Than Expected

Fresh in-hand images of the Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" have surfaced online. Travis Scott's signature silhouette arrives in electrifying neon green and black color blocking. The release date comes earlier than initially expected creating buzz among sneaker enthusiasts.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" is going to release on March 7th, 2026.

The "Green Spark" colorway features vibrant lime green covering major sections of the upper. Black mesh and nubuck create contrast throughout the distinctive design language. The color combination delivers high visibility perfect for making bold fashion statements.

Travis Scott's Jumpman Jack represents his latest signature model with Jordan Brand. The futuristic design departs from traditional basketball sneaker aesthetics significantly. Its unconventional silhouette divides opinions but generates consistent conversation across social media.

The green and black blocking follows Scott's preference for earth tones surprisingly. This marks one of the brightest colorways seen on the model. The neon green pops against black materials creating electric visual contrast.

The earlier release date means fans won't wait as long as anticipated. Retail pricing hasn't been officially confirmed but should match previous Jumpman Jack releases. Expect limited quantities and strong demand given Travis Scott's continued sneaker popularity.

Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" Price

Image via @breakout.la

The Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" absolutely explodes with bright lime green covering most of the shoe in eye-catching materials. Black sections break things up on the toe, sides, and ankle area keeping it from being too loud.

Travis's signature white backwards Swoosh sits on the side just like all his other Jordan drops. The bottom sole rocks the same electric green with Cactus Jack logos stamped into the rubber. This might be the wildest colorway we've seen on the Jumpman Jack so far.

Real photos show the green looks even brighter in person than the early computer images. The materials feel premium while still being comfortable enough to actually wear regularly.