Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" By Travis Scott Dropping Soon

Travis Scott's Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" finally has an official release date. The vibrant colorway debuted courtside during a Boston Celtics game.

House Of Heat reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Green Spark” will be released on March 27th, 2026.

Travis wore the bold green and black pair while sitting courtside. The eye-catching sneakers immediately sparked conversation across social media platforms.

The Jumpman Jack continues Travis Scott's innovative partnership with Jordan Brand. This silhouette represents a departure from traditional Air Jordan retro releases. The modern design showcases futuristic elements throughout the entire construction.

Travis keeps pushing boundaries with each new signature sneaker drop."Green Spark" brings electric energy to the Jumpman Jack lineup. The neon green dominates the upper in bold fashion statements. Black accents provide perfect contrast against the bright green base.

Travis Scott wore these at the perfect moment for maximum visibility. The Celtics game gave sneakerheads their first real look at the colorway. Social media exploded with reactions to the vibrant green sneakers immediately.

The Jumpman Jack features performance-ready construction for actual basketball play. However, most buyers will rock these casually off the court. Travis Scott's collaborations consistently sell out within seconds of dropping.

The Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" features vibrant neon green covering most of the upper. Black nubuck and leather materials provide contrast across the toe box and side panels.

A cream-colored Nike swoosh sits prominently on the lateral midfoot area beautifully. The signature Cactus Jack branding appears on the heel and tongue areas. Black laces go through green eyelets for color coordination throughout.

A green midsole wraps around the entire bottom with modern styling. The outsole continues the neon green theme with aggressive traction patterns for performance. The overall design delivers bold Travis Scott energy with futuristic Jordan Brand innovation combined perfectly.