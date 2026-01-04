Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" By Travis Scott Dropping Soon

BY Ben Atkinson 83 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jordan-jumpman-jack-green-spark-sneaker-news
Image via Getty
Travis Scott's Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" has an official release date featuring vibrant neon green and black colorway.

Travis Scott's Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" finally has an official release date. The vibrant colorway debuted courtside during a Boston Celtics game.

House Of Heat reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Green Spark” will be released on March 27th, 2026.

Travis wore the bold green and black pair while sitting courtside. The eye-catching sneakers immediately sparked conversation across social media platforms.

The Jumpman Jack continues Travis Scott's innovative partnership with Jordan Brand. This silhouette represents a departure from traditional Air Jordan retro releases. The modern design showcases futuristic elements throughout the entire construction.

Travis keeps pushing boundaries with each new signature sneaker drop."Green Spark" brings electric energy to the Jumpman Jack lineup. The neon green dominates the upper in bold fashion statements. Black accents provide perfect contrast against the bright green base.

Travis Scott wore these at the perfect moment for maximum visibility. The Celtics game gave sneakerheads their first real look at the colorway. Social media exploded with reactions to the vibrant green sneakers immediately.

The Jumpman Jack features performance-ready construction for actual basketball play. However, most buyers will rock these casually off the court. Travis Scott's collaborations consistently sell out within seconds of dropping.

Read More: Nike KD 6 “Night Vision” Release Date Confirmed

Where To Buy Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark"

The Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" features vibrant neon green covering most of the upper. Black nubuck and leather materials provide contrast across the toe box and side panels.

A cream-colored Nike swoosh sits prominently on the lateral midfoot area beautifully. The signature Cactus Jack branding appears on the heel and tongue areas. Black laces go through green eyelets for color coordination throughout.

A green midsole wraps around the entire bottom with modern styling. The outsole continues the neon green theme with aggressive traction patterns for performance. The overall design delivers bold Travis Scott energy with futuristic Jordan Brand innovation combined perfectly.

The shoes will likely drop through Nike channels like SNKRS and other retailers, along with another potential release via Travis Scott's website. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they drop.

Read More: Nike Brings Back The Nike KD 6 “Meteorology” This Fall

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
travis-scott-x-jordan-jumpman-jack-green-spark-sneaker-news Sneakers Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Green Spark” Releasing In 2026 5.1K
jordan-jumpman-jack-green-spark-sneaker-news Sneakers A Closer Look At The Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" 738
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers The Jordan Jumpman Jack Steps Out In Bold "Bright Cactus" 720
2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival Sneakers Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus” First Look 1283
Comments 0