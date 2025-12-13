Travis Scott Loads The Chase B x Jordan Jumpman Jack On His Website

BY Ben Atkinson 26 Views
chase-b-x-travis-scott-x-jordan-jumpman-jack-sneaker-news
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Chase B and Travis Scott attends the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

Travis Scott is keeping his December rollout on schedule. The Chase B x Jordan Jumpman Jack has officially appeared on his website, signaling that the release window is getting very close.

Whenever a Travis Scott sneaker shows up on shop.travisscott.com, it usually means things are moving fast. This is the clearest sign yet that the collaboration is expected to drop later this month.

The shoe brings Chase B into the Jumpman Jack story, expanding the silhouette’s universe beyond Travis himself. Chase B has long been part of the Cactus Jack ecosystem, so the collaboration feels earned rather than forced.

The Jumpman Jack continues to build momentum, and this Chase B edition adds another layer to its growing legacy. If history is any indication, this one will not sit for long.

Travis Scott x Chase B Jumpman Jack Details
chase-b-x-travis-scott-x-jordan-jumpman-jack-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Chase B x Jordan Jumpman Jack keeps things clean and functional, with black mesh covering most of the upper and cream suede panels softening the look. The reverse Swoosh stays subtle along the side, letting the materials do the talking.

Neon green rubber lights up the outsole, adding contrast without overwhelming the design. The midsole remains mostly black and understated.

Also, the cushioning feels built for everyday wear. Branding is minimal but well placed, and the shape sits sturdy and low to the ground.

Where To Buy Travis Scott x Chase B Jumpman Jack

Based on Travis Scott’s recent release patterns, securing the Chase B x Jumpman Jack will likely require early action. The most important place to watch is Travis Scott’s official website at shop.travisscott.com.

An exclusive raffle is expected to appear there first and may only stay live for a short time. This early access window usually closes within hours. After that, the general release is expected to land on Nike SNKRS and select Jordan Brand retailers.

Stores like Foot Locker and smaller boutiques will likely host their own raffles, both online and in store. Missing these raffles means turning to resale platforms like StockX, GOAT, or Flight Club, where prices will likely climb well above the $200 retail tag.

chase-b-x-travis-scott-x-jordan-jumpman-jack-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

