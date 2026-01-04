Nike Brings Back The Nike KD 6 "Meteorology" This Fall

The Nike KD 6 "Meteorology" is making a comeback this fall 2026. This beloved colorway originally released on August 3, 2013. The design celebrates Kevin Durant's childhood dream of becoming a weatherman.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Nike KD 6 “Meteorology” will be released in the fall of 2026.

This unique backstory makes the sneaker even more special to fans. Kevin Durant's fascination with meteorology inspired this creative colorway completely. The weather-themed design features topographical map patterns throughout the upper.

Nike brilliantly translated weather maps into wearable basketball sneaker art. This personal touch connected fans to KD's personality beyond basketball. The "Meteorology" became one of the KD 6's most memorable releases.

Its unique theme set it apart from typical basketball colorways. Sneakerheads have asked for this retro for over a decade now. The fall 2026 release finally answers those longtime calls.

Pink and coral accents pop against the dark foundation beautifully. The weather lines cover the upper in detailed weather map styling. The visible Max Air cushioning delivers signature KD 6 performance technology.

This fall timing positions the release perfectly for back-to-school season. The colorway works excellently with autumn and winter wardrobes ahead. Nostalgia will drive serious demand from original KD fans everywhere.

Nike KD 6 “Meteorology”

The Nike KD 6 "Meteorology" features a black upper base throughout the shoe. Intricate pink and coral topographical contour lines cover the entire upper surface. The weather map pattern creates detailed visual texture across all panels beautifully.

A vibrant pink Nike swoosh appears prominently on the lateral side. Pink KD branding hits the heel counter and tongue areas perfectly. The collar liner showcases bright coral and pink tones for comfort. Black laces with pink accents thread through the integrated lacing system securely.

A speckled black midsole wraps around with visible pink Air Max cushioning. The outsole alternates between black and olive green rubber for traction. The overall aesthetic perfectly captures meteorological weather maps with creative basketball sneaker design.