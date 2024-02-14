Nike KD 4 “Weatherman” Gets Official Images + Release Date

The Nike KD 4, originally released in 2011, is making a comeback with its upcoming "Weatherman" colorway. Official images of the 2024 pair have been released, sparking excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. This iconic silhouette, worn by basketball star Kevin Durant, features a unique design inspired by meteorological elements. The "Weatherman" colorway showcases a vibrant palette and graphic detailing reminiscent of weather maps. With its eye-catching aesthetic and performance-driven design, the Nike KD 4 is a favorite among both athletes and collectors. Equipped with Zoom Air cushioning, it offers comfort and support for dynamic movements on the court.

Fans of the Nike KD line eagerly anticipate the return of this classic model in the striking "Weatherman" colorway. Its revival pays homage to Durant's legacy and the innovative designs that have defined his signature shoe line. Whether worn for basketball performance or street style, the Nike KD 4 continues to captivate audiences with its bold look and exceptional performance capabilities. Stay tuned for the release of the Nike KD 4 "Weatherman," as it promises to reignite nostalgia and make a statement in the sneaker community.

Read More: Kanye West Sparks Adidas Rumors After Posing With The Company's CEO

“Weatherman” Nike KD 4

Image via Nike

The Nike KD 4 boasts an unforgettable design in the "Weatherman" colorway, making it a standout choice for basketball players. Its lightweight build and low-cut silhouette offer agility and ease of movement on the court. With Zoom Air cushioning, it guarantees both comfort and stability during intense gameplay. The distinctive "Weatherman" graphic adorning the shoe has meteorological elements, adding a unique flair. The shoe earns praise for its striking aesthetic and top-notch performance attributes.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 4 “Weatherman” will be released on May 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Laser” Sample Exclusive Photos

[Via]