Nike KD 6 "Night Vision" Release Date Confirmed

The Nike KD 6 "Night Vision" is officially returning with a confirmed release date. This iconic colorway originally dropped during Kevin Durant's memorable 2013-2014 season.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 6 “Night Vision” will be released on June 19th, 2026.

The "Night Vision" became one of the KD 6's most recognizable releases. Fans have been requesting this retro for over a decade now. The night vision theme perfectly captured military-inspired aesthetic design elements.

Black and neon green created a striking combination on the basketball court. The glow-in-the-dark details added unique functionality to the design. This tactical colorway stood out among typical basketball sneaker releases back then.

The KD 6 silhouette provided excellent performance technology for its era. Kevin Durant wore this colorway during multiple memorable games that season. The low-cut design allowed for explosive movements and quick direction changes.

Zoom Air cushioning delivered responsive comfort throughout entire games consistently. This retro gives new fans access to classic KD design excellence. Original collectors can finally replace their worn pairs from years ago.

The night vision aesthetic still looks fresh over a decade later. June 2026 marks the perfect timing for this nostalgic release.

Where To Buy Nike KD 6 “Night Vision”

The Nike KD 6 "Night Vision" features premium black leather covering the entire upper. Textured synthetic overlays create depth across the toe box and side panels.

A speckled reflective Nike swoosh sits prominently on the lateral side beautifully. Neon green accents hit the collar trim and inner bootie liner perfectly. Black and gold rope laces thread through the integrated lacing system securely.

KD branding is on the heel counter in neon green. A black midsole wraps around with yellow and green gradient Air Max cushioning.

The outsole alternates between neon green and orange rubber for traction. The overall look delivers tactical night vision vibes with basketball performance technology throughout.