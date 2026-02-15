Nike KD 6 "Christmas" Holiday Return Confirmed

The iconic Nike KD 6 "Christmas" is making its long-awaited return this holiday season. This beloved colorway originally released during the 2013 Christmas Day NBA games. Nike is bringing it back in full family sizing for everyone.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 6 "Christmas" is releasing in the holiday season of 2026.

The festive colorway features vibrant red covering the entire synthetic upper construction. Mint green accents hit the midsole and outsole creating perfect holiday contrast. Metallic gold Swoosh branding adds premium detailing to the festive design.

Kevin Durant wore this colorway during Christmas Day matchups over a decade ago. The sneaker became instantly iconic among KD signature shoe releases. Its return answers years of requests from sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans.

Full family sizing means parents and kids can match in coordinating pairs. This approach has become increasingly popular for nostalgic retro releases. Nike recognizes the multi-generational appeal of classic basketball sneakers.

The KD 6 featured cutting-edge performance technology when it originally launched. Its low-cut design offered mobility and responsive cushioning for guards. The silhouette still holds up aesthetically despite being over ten years old.

Holiday-themed basketball sneakers remain highly collectible among enthusiasts and casual fans alike. The red and green combination screams festive energy perfect for December. Expect strong demand when this Christmas colorway returns to retail.

A metallic gold Swoosh runs along the lateral side adding premium shine to the festive design. The red upper features subtle tonal patterns and textures that catch light differently across the materials.

A metallic gold Swoosh runs along the lateral side adding premium shine to the festive design. The red upper features subtle tonal patterns and textures that catch light differently across the materials.

Mint green also wraps around the heel counter and visible cushioning unit for consistent color blocking. The tongue shows KD branding in red and white keeping the holiday theme going strong. The overall look screams December basketball games and festive energy from top to bottom.