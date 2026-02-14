Air Jordan 4 "Pink Thunder" Women's Exclusive Release Date Announced

Jordan Brand has confirmed the release date for the highly anticipated Air Jordan 4 "Pink Thunder." This women's exclusive colorway brings fresh energy to the iconic silhouette. The sneaker showcases a sophisticated take on pink and black color blocking.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Pink Thunder" is releasing on October 31st, 2026.

The "Pink Thunder" features premium black material covering the entire upper construction. Rusty pink accents appear throughout the design creating subtle yet impactful contrast. The muted pink tone offers versatility beyond typical vibrant pink sneaker releases.

Black dominates the base, overlays, and signature support wings. The rusty pink hits the midsole, visible Air unit, and mesh panels. This creates a balanced aesthetic that works with various wardrobe choices.

The color combination delivers a mature approach to traditionally feminine colorways. It avoids overly bright tones in favor of earthy sophistication. The rusty pink shade adds warmth without overwhelming the black foundation.

Jordan Brand continues expanding its women's exclusive offerings with premium designs. The "Pink Thunder" represents thoughtful colorway development specifically for female sneaker enthusiasts.

Air Jordan 4 "Pink Thunder" Price

This works as both a statement piece and a neutral option depending on how you style it. Also, the retail price of these sneakers will be $215 when they drop.