Fat Joe Picks Up Exclusive Air Jordans During NBA All-Star Weekend

BY Ben Atkinson
Joe And Jada Live Podcast Recording In Celebration Of Prime Video McDonald's All American Games Documentary Meal Ticket
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Fat Joe attends Joe and Jada live podcast recording in celebration of Prime Video McDonald's All American Games documentary Meal Ticket at The Miracle Theater on February 13, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for Prime Video)
Fat Joe secured exclusive Air Jordans during All-Star Weekend including Levi's Jordan 3, Lakers Jordan 4, and Teyana Taylor Jordan 3.

Fat Joe made serious moves during NBA All-Star Weekend 2026 in Los Angeles. The Bronx legend secured multiple exclusive Air Jordan releases from the weekend's festivities. His haul showcased some of the most coveted sneakers debuting during the event.

Fat Joe's passion for sneakers is well-documented throughout his decades-long career. He recently went sneaker shopping at Got Sole and dropped thousands on rare pairs. All-Star Weekend provided another perfect opportunity to add limited releases to his collection.

The Levi's x Air Jordan 3 in premium white denim headlined his pickups. This collaboration merges streetwear heritage with basketball culture in a unique package. The white denim construction creates a fresh take on the iconic silhouette.

Fat Joe also grabbed the Lakers-inspired Air Jordan 4 "Lakeshow" in vibrant purple. This colorway pays homage to Los Angeles basketball history perfectly timed for the event. The purple hue celebrates the city's most legendary franchise.

Teyana Taylor's "Concrete Rose" Air Jordan 3 rounded out his All-Star haul. The green suede construction features her signature red rose emblem prominently displayed. The design connects directly to her album while maintaining premium craftsmanship.

These limited releases were exclusive to All-Star Weekend making them instant collector's items. Fat Joe's ability to secure all 3 demonstrates his continued influence in sneaker culture. His collection continues growing with the most sought-after Jordan Brand releases.

Fat Joe's Sneaker Pickups

Fat Joe's All-Star Weekend haul features three completely different Jordan vibes all in one collection. The Levi's Air Jordan 3 comes in clean white denim with red detailing giving off premium casual energy.

The Lakers Air Jordan 4 "Lakeshow" rocks that signature purple suede celebrating LA basketball history throughout. Teyana Taylor's "Concrete Rose" Jordan 3 brings forest green suede with a bold red rose emblem connecting to her music.

Each pair represents a different collaboration story but all share that exclusive limited-release status from All-Star Weekend. The white Levi's pair looks crisp and wearable while the purple Lakers joint screams LA pride.

The green Teyana Taylor's are probably the boldest of the three with that rose detail popping against the suede. Fat Joe grabbed a perfect mix of styles covering different color palettes and collaborative partners.

