Fat Joe Goes Sneaker Shopping At Got Sole And Drops Thousands

Fat Joe was recently spotted sneaker shopping at Got Sole's pop-up market. A video of the Bronx rapper negotiating deals has already racked up over 1 million views. He walked away with four pairs totaling more than $4,000.

The haul included Timberland boots for $500 and Jordan 6 Retros for just $100. He also grabbed Jordan 4 Retros for $500. The big purchase was Nike SB Dunk Low "Chunky Dunky" for $3,000.

The video shows Fat Joe's enthusiastic bargaining style with plenty of energy. Quick deals and lively banter made the clip go viral almost immediately. His personality shines through every negotiation captured on camera.

Community responses pointed out some interesting details about the deals. The Jordan 6s typically resell for $140 to $215 on StockX. Fat Joe paid just $100 but got them without the original box.

The Chunky Dunkys tell a different story entirely. This 2020 Ben & Jerry's collaboration normally holds $960 to $2,750 value on resale markets. Fat Joe paid $3,000 for them without the special box included. That box alone can boost resale value by around $1,000.

