Fat Joe Goes Sneaker Shopping At Got Sole And Drops Thousands

BY Ben Atkinson
ComplexCon 2025
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 26: Fat Joe speaks onstage at Sneaker of the Year during ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
Fat Joe was filmed sneaker shopping at Got Sole, spending thousands on Timberlands, Jordan 6s, Jordan 4s, and Nike SB Dunks.

Fat Joe was recently spotted sneaker shopping at Got Sole's pop-up market. A video of the Bronx rapper negotiating deals has already racked up over 1 million views. He walked away with four pairs totaling more than $4,000.

The haul included Timberland boots for $500 and Jordan 6 Retros for just $100. He also grabbed Jordan 4 Retros for $500. The big purchase was Nike SB Dunk Low "Chunky Dunky" for $3,000.

The video shows Fat Joe's enthusiastic bargaining style with plenty of energy. Quick deals and lively banter made the clip go viral almost immediately. His personality shines through every negotiation captured on camera.

Community responses pointed out some interesting details about the deals. The Jordan 6s typically resell for $140 to $215 on StockX. Fat Joe paid just $100 but got them without the original box.

The Chunky Dunkys tell a different story entirely. This 2020 Ben & Jerry's collaboration normally holds $960 to $2,750 value on resale markets. Fat Joe paid $3,000 for them without the special box included. That box alone can boost resale value by around $1,000.

Fat Joe Sneakers

Fat Joe was filmed sneaker shopping at Got Sole's pop-up market with tables full of boxes and sellers negotiating directly. The video shows him going through different pairs while chatting with vendors and making quick decisions on purchases.

He picked up Timberland boots in the classic wheat colorway that everyone knows, plus some Jordan 6 Retros without the box. The Jordan 4 Retros also made it into his haul for five hundred dollars.

The biggest moment came when he copped the Nike SB Dunk Low "Chunky Dunky" with that wild Ben & Jerry's inspired colorway for 3 grand, though the special box wasn't included in that deal.

Got Sole's pop-up markets continue attracting celebrity shoppers and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The energy at these events creates moments that go viral instantly. Fat Joe's shopping spree is just another example of how sneaker culture brings people together.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
