“White/Porpoise” Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via @pgknows

As you can see, there will be two pairs released as part of this big-ticket collaboration. First, one pair will feature a black and white color scheme with a white leather base and prominent black leather overlays. The other features a white leather base with propose blue overlays on the heel and Nike Swoosh. Also, both pairs feature the “TS” logo (Terror Squad) on the side near the heels. The sneakers also feature “JC” stitched on to the heel for Joey Crack, Fat Joe’s real name.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x Terror Squad “White/Porpoise” will release on August 19th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via @pgknows

Image via @pgknows

