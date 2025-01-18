Terror Squad Collaborating On Another Nike Air Force 1 Low

The Nike Air Force 1 Low collaborates with Fat Joe's Terror Squad, bringing a bold design to an iconic silhouette. Terror Squad, Fat Joe's hip-hop collective, is known for its influence in music and street culture. This partnership bridges sneaker culture with the legacy of hip-hop, creating a fresh take on the classic Air Force 1. This edition of the Air Force 1 Low features a striking University Red and white colorway. The smooth white leather base contrasts perfectly with bold red overlays and a matching Swoosh. White laces and a red rubber outsole complete the clean, eye-catching design.

Adding a personal touch, the heel showcases the embroidered "TS" Terror Squad logo, making the pair stand out from other releases. The collaboration celebrates Fat Joe's impact on both music and fashion. It merges Nike's timeless craftsmanship with Terror Squad's streetwear roots. The design's simplicity and bold branding make it versatile for everyday wear or collectors' displays. With its unique blend of culture and style, the Terror Squad Air Force 1 is a must-have for fans of hip-hop and sneakers alike. Expect this pair to draw attention as it pays homage to both an iconic sneaker and a hip-hop powerhouse.

Nike Air Force 1 Low x Terror Squad

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The midsole also has red AIR branding on the sides. A white leather base forms the uppers, while shiny red leather overlays create an overlay. You can spot the Terror Squad logo near the heel. Overall, these sneakers are clean and feature branding inspired by Fat Joe and the Terror Squad.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x Terror Squad will be released on August 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. With its bold design and cultural significance, this collaboration will be a hot item for both sneakerheads and hip-hop fans.